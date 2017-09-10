Driver on six charges after wide load incident

A WARWICK man will face court on six charges after an incident with a wide load at Forest Springs early Sunday morning.

Acting Sergeant Matt Shield, of Warwick police, said at 4.45am Sunday the 17-year-old from Warwick was instructed by a police officer escorting a wide load to stop and move to the side of the road on the New England Highway north of Allora.

"He turned off his headlights and drove to the left of the police vehicle and headed towards the wide load," Acting Sgt Shield said.

"The police officer in the second vehicle in front of the wide load attempted to stop the man who drove to the right of the police vehicle.

"Police then did a U turn, drove up alongside the man who was instructed to stop. The driver then allegedly panicked, jumped on to the lap of his passenger with one hand on the steering wheel and no feet on the pedals."

The vehicle, a Holden Commodore ute, subsequently narrowly missed the wide load and missed a large drain before coming to rest on the side of the road.

The driver was detained by police on scene who called Allora police. The 17-year-old was charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, evade police, driving while unlicensed, driving an unregistered vehicle, driving an uninsured vehicle and driving with a prescribed drug in his blood.

He was taken to the Warwick Watchhouse and was due to be released today.

The 20-year-old male passenger received an infringement notice for permitting the use of the unregistered vehicle.

The vehicle has been immobilised for 90 days.

The wide load, which was heading towards Taroom, was held up for two hours by the incident.