Police have charged the man with drink driving Paul Donaldson BUN120617POL2

A MAN from Wallangarra has been charged with drink driving after registering a blood alcohol level of .108 late Saturday.

The driver was intercepted by police in Warwick at 10.30pm Saturday in Albion St.

The Wallangarra man will face Warwick Magistrates Court.