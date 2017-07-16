Driver ends up 50m off Cunningham Highway

A 31-year-old woman from Goondiwindi was allegedly distracted by her children which led to an accident on the Cunningham Highway just west of Inglewood.

Inglewood police said the woman was distracted by her children in the back seat and veered on to the incorrect side of the Cunningham Highway 6km west of Inglewood at 2.40pm.

"The vehicle ended up 50m off the highway but she managed to stop before she hit a group of trees,” police said.

There were no injuries.

The woman has been issued with a notice to appear in court for driving without due care and attention.