St George have fined a driver who crashed his cattle truck.
Driver fined after beasts escape crashed cattle truck

lucy rutherford
, lucy.rutherford@westernstarnews.com
12th May 2020 5:20 PM
A DRIVER who crashed his cattle truck has been fined for careless driving.

St George police attended an single vehicle crash on the Mitchell St George Road on May 6. A fully laden cattle truck crashed approximately 25km from St George causing numerous beasts to escape.

The uninjured driver, a 28-year-old Winton man was issued with an infringement notice for careless driving.

Police will be performing traffic enforcement using mobile radar, patrols, speed camera and random breath and drug drive testing as part of an ongoing commitment to reducing road trauma.

        12th May 2020 4:26 PM