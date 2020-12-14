Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A Cedar Point woman has plead guilty to driving recklessly, furiously or at speed or manner dangerous File Image.
A Cedar Point woman has plead guilty to driving recklessly, furiously or at speed or manner dangerous File Image.
News

Driver had ‘no knowledge’ passenger was on car roof

Adam Daunt
13th Dec 2020 11:00 PM | Updated: 14th Dec 2020 4:58 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A CEDAR POINT woman will face sentencing next year after pleading guilty in Casino Local Court to driving recklessly, furiously or at speed or manner dangerous.

Hannah Buscall was found to have driven a Honda CRV in a manner dangerous to the public on Bariamal Lane at Cedar Point between 8:15pm and 9:05pm on September 11.

The court was told this involved the vehicle allegedly reaching 90 km per hour and swerving the car on the road.

The court also heard that one of the five passengers allegedly climbed out of the CRV and ended up on the roof of the vehicle while it was in motion.

In defence, it was argued that Ms Buscall had "no knowledge" of whether the passenger "climbed out of the car or was on the roof" and therefore her responsibility was "minimal".

A charge of dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm was withdrawn.

Ms Buscall's boyfriend, who was injured in the incident, was present in court on Thursday.

Ms Buscall will be sentenced on February 4 and a full sentence assessment report has been ordered.

More Stories

casino local court casino nsw northern rivers court northern rivers crime news northern rivers news
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man who allegedly stabbed police dog dies after taser

        Premium Content Man who allegedly stabbed police dog dies after taser

        Crime A man who was tasered by police after he cut an officer with scissors and stabbed a police dog a number of times has died in police custody.

        • 14th Dec 2020 5:39 AM
        ‘Reckless’ govt policy costs $431k to fill just 76 jobs

        Premium Content ‘Reckless’ govt policy costs $431k to fill just 76 jobs

        Politics JobsFinder Queenslander portal delivers just 76 jobs at cost of $431k

        • 14th Dec 2020 5:13 AM
        $15b economic boom the perfect Xmas gift for Qld

        Premium Content $15b economic boom the perfect Xmas gift for Qld

        News Qld economy boosted by $15 billion thanks to tourism, Christmas

        • 14th Dec 2020 5:09 AM
        Cyclone-like conditions coming as 500mm dumped on southeast

        Premium Content Cyclone-like conditions coming as 500mm dumped on southeast

        Weather Warning of cyclone-like conditions coming as 500mm rain dumped

        • 14th Dec 2020 5:03 AM