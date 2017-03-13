Driver hurt in truck crash on Cunningham Hwy

A ute being loaded onto a tow truck after reportedly colliding with the truck seen in the background on the Cunningham Hwy.

PARAMEDICS are treating a man involved in a highway crash earlier this morning.

Ambulance crews were called to the Cunningham Hwy at Tregony at about 8.50 this morning, where a car and truck have reportedly collided.

A man in his 60s is being treated at the scene.

A QAS spokeswoman said the man was the driver of the car, and QAS were awaiting confirmation about the extent of his injuries.

She said the incident had initially been reported as a pedestrian being hit on the highway.

Investigations into the cause of the crash will continue.