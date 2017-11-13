Menu
Driver in rollover which leads to court appearance

Police charged the man.
by Gerard Walsh

A DRIVER who got himself out of his car after a rollover on Kildonan Rd at Goondiwindi got more than he expected when police arrived on scene early Saturday.

Other than a bump to the head which did not require hospitalisation, the man was not injured.

The accident was just on daybreak on Saturday and another driver saw the accident scene and reported the matter to police.

The driver was sitting on the side of the road when Goondiwindi police arrived and he will face Goondiwindi Magistrates Court on a drink driving charge.

