Police were on scene at Elbow Valley.

WARWICK police issued a female driver with a traffic infringement notice for failing to give way on the intersection of Cullendore Rd and Barlow's Gate Rd at Elbow Valley at midday Saturday.

She was involved in a collision with a vehicle driven by a 67 year old man who was driving on Cullendore Rd.

He suffered neck and shoulder injuries and was taken by the Queensland Ambulance Service to Warwick Hospital.