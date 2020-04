The driver was transported in a stable condition to Warwick Hospital.

PARAMEDICS were called to the scene of a crash near the corner of Fitzroy and Dragon Sts, Warwick, about 6.19pm yesterday after a car collided with two parked vehicles.

A male patient sustained suspected spinal, leg and arm injuries and was transported in a stable condition to Warwick Hospital.