Collision chaos at busy Warwick intersection

INTERSECTION CRASH: Both drivers walked away with minimal injuries.

INTERSECTION CRASH: Both drivers walked away with minimal injuries.

TWO cars collided at a busy Warwick intersection this morning after a driver failed to give way to oncoming traffic.

The driver was issued a traffic ticket for the incident which took place when he turned right at the Albion St/Fitzroy intersection and failed to see a car travelling north on Albion St, according to Warwick Constable Gerald Faundez.

The female driver of the car sustained minor injuries from glass which shattered from the passenger window upon impact.

However no one was transported to hospital and paramedics left shortly after.

There were no other occupants in the cars.

Cst Faundez said the driver was issued a ticket for driving without due care and attention.

The incident has been cleared.