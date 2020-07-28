Driver stung $4003 for giving false info at the border

An 18-year-old woman was fined after she provided false information while crossing into Queensland.

A NEW South Wales woman was handed a $4003 fine after she provided a false declaration under the Public Health Act when crossing into Queensland.

Texas police also alleged the 18-year-old woman was driving unlicensed and in a vehicle that was unregistered and uninsured when they stopped her on Inglewood-Texas Rd, on July 21.

The woman was issued a notice to appear at Inglewood Magistrates Court on September 3.

In an unrelated matter Texas police intercepted a motorist on Soldiers Settlement Rd, at Warroo on July 24 where they allegedly found an unsecured rifle in the vehicle.

A 26-year-old Greenlands woman was issued a notice to appear at Inglewood Magistrates on October 1 to face a weapons charge.

