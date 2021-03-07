Driver swerving across road almost five times legal limit

A Cannonvale man was so far over the legal alcohol limit he was unable to control his car on a busy Airlie Beach road, it will be alleged.

Police intercepted the 33-year-old man on Shute Harbour Rd about 11.40pm on February 26 after he was allegedly swerving in and out of the white lines, Whitsunday police officer-in-charge Nathan Blain said.

The man allegedly blew 0.227 per cent and his licence was immediately suspended.

The man is scheduled to appear in Proserpine Magistrates Court March 15, charged with on driving under the influence.

Senior Sergeant Blain said police were ramping up patrols targeting drink and drug driving across the district, and followed a number of drivers being charged since last week.

A Cannonvale man, 22, was charged with drink driving and breaching the conditions of his licence after he was intercepted about 1.55am on February 28.

Police will allege the man, pulled over on Shute Harbour Rd at Jubilee Pocket, blew 0.070 per cent and was driving outside his licence curfew hours of 11pm and 5am.

He is scheduled to appear in Proserpine Magistrates Court on March 15.

A 58-year-old Russell Island man was intercepted on The Esplanade at Airlie Beach about 8.25pm on March 2, and allegedly blew 0.084 per cent.

He was charged with drink driving and is due in court on April 12.

A Bowen teen was charged with drug driving after he allegedly failed a roadside drug test when he was pulled over on Shute Harbour Rd about 11.10am on March 1.

The 19-year-old is due in Proserpine Magistrates Court on May 6.

A Jubilee Pocket man, 43, allegedly failed a roadside drug test in a random intercept on Shute Harbour Rd about 6.40am on March 3.

He was charged with drug driving and will appear in court on May 17.

Sen-Sergeant Blain said police would be patrolling at all hours of the day and night, and drivers breaking the law could expected to be intercepted and charged.