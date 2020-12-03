Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
State's highest court has tossed out an appeal by a ‘sovereign citizen’ who tried to escape a $150 fine for driving unlicensed.
State's highest court has tossed out an appeal by a ‘sovereign citizen’ who tried to escape a $150 fine for driving unlicensed.
Crime

Driver tells highest court ‘law doesn’t apply to him’

Danielle Buckley
by and Danielle Buckley
3rd Dec 2020 2:16 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

An unlicensed driver has contested a $150 fine in Queensland's highest court arguing that he should not have to pay because he was a "sovereign citizen" and the state's laws do not apply to him.

The Queensland Court of Appeal tossed out the application by Logan resident Ross James Bradley who challenged his conviction after being fined by a magistrate for an offence of unlicensed driving.

Bradley, who was forced to plead his case in the Court of Appeal after losing in the District Court, wanted the charge dismissed because he claimed the police officer had no power over him.

In a short but scathing judgment published yesterday, Justice Walter Sofronoff QC said that Bradley's argument that the laws of Queensland did not apply to him was "a jumble of gobbledygook".

"The argument was obvious nonsense and the magistrate rightly rejected it," the Court of Appeal President said.

"That (Bradley) is merely persisting in putting forward a jumble of gobbledygook to support his application in this court can be seen at once if one reads only the two opening sentences of his purported outline of argument."

Those two sentences were: "My BRADLEY person (conjoined with the BRADLEY 'spiritual' family body-politic) is my own "body politic" by succession, at Law. It is my natural body incorporated at the supreme Christian Law and is my own jurisdiction."

Bradley's appeal was dismissed and President Sofronoff called it an "abuse of the court's process".

He also pointed out the "paradox" that Bradley was appealing to a court established by laws he claimed did not apply to him.

Originally published as Driver tells Qld's highest court 'law doesn't apply to him'

More Stories

driving offence fine

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Warwick fireys battle blaze ‘the size of a house’

        Premium Content Warwick fireys battle blaze ‘the size of a house’

        Weather Emergency services run off their feet as lightning, rain and wild winds cause havoc.

        Local news and rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content Local news and rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        Damning figure that shows Budget is a bust

        Premium Content Damning figure that shows Budget is a bust

        Politics Qld Budget 2020: LNP slams state’s plunging net worth