Driver 'three times over limit and speeding' nabbed in Warwick

Police caught up with the man in Wantley St.

A MAN has been charged with evading police while three times the legal limit in Warwick last night.

Police said they attempted to pull over a Toyota Camry after it was detected travelling at 85kmh along Wood St at about 10.55pm.

The vehicle was later found in Wantley St and a 30-year-old man from Harlaxton was arrested.

He was taken to Warwick Police Station where he allegedly registered a blood alcohol concentration of 0.15.

The man was charged with speeding, failing to stop for police, drink driving and driving while disqualified.

He is due to appear in Warwick Magistrates Court on May 24.