VIDEO: Driver arrested after Killarney crash

UPDATE: A female driver is in police custody after a she crashed her car in Killarney.

The woman has been admitted to Warwick Hospital, but a police media spokesman confirmed "the woman has been arrested".

It's believed the car ran off Acacia St and rolled, at which point the female was thrown from the vehicle.

The woman was reported as conscious, breathing and walking around at the scene of the crash.

She was taken to hospital at about 5pm, but remains under police supervision.

"She's assisting us with our enquiries," the spokesman said.

UPDATE: A DRIVER has been thrown from their car during a crash in Killarney.

Initial reports suggest the driver is conscious and breathing.

The car rolled on Acacia St, Killarney shortly before 4.30pm today.

Paramedics are currently en route from Warwick.