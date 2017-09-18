26°
Driver to face court on drug driving charge

Police have charged the man.
by Gerard Walsh

A DRIVER pulled over by Wallangarra police on the New England Highway will face Stanthorpe Magistrates Court in November on a charge of driving while under the influence of illegal drugs.

Sergeant Alan Baker, of Wallangarra police said the Glen Innes man, 45, was pulled over last Wednesday on the highway near Wyberba.

"He was heading north on the New England Highway and told police he thought he was driving to Lismore,” Sgt Baker said.

"He had his licence suspended immediately and was given a notice to appear in Stanthorpe Magistrates Court in November.

