A WOMAN was trapped in her car for over an hour after a late night crash in Warwick.

A man aged 21 and the woman, 20, needed to be cut from their vehicle after the crash on Washpool Road at 2am today.

The car reportedly tee-boned into a tree alongside the dirt road, badly damaging the doors and firecrews needed to employ hydraulic cutting gear to free the pair.

They were transported to Warwick Hospital at about 3.10am in a stable condition, both reportedly suffering arm injuries.