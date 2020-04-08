Drivers connect to keep the buzz alive during closure

A VIRTUAL RACE: Morgan Park Raceway officials are exploring the possibility of introducing a streaming platform for drivers to share their content and keep fellow drivers excited.

A VIRTUAL RACE: Morgan Park Raceway officials are exploring the possibility of introducing a streaming platform for drivers to share their content and keep fellow drivers excited.

MOTOR RACING: The buzz usually sounding from Morgan Park has become a distant memory for avid racing enthusiasts, with the track closed due to the ongoing coronavirus concerns.

Unlikely to re-open until the end of June, the Morgan Park Raceway are exploring alternative options to keep drivers excited about racing.

Track facility manager Callum Espie said the committee were discussing virtual options for racers to keep the buzz alive online.

“We’re thinking of doing a streaming platform where people can send in old videos of themselves on the track,” he said.

“It’s just a thought at the moment but we want to keep people entertained and the conversations about racing going.

“A lot of drivers have cameras in their cars, so access to the footage should be relatively easy.”

Veteran Morgan Park racer Len Don could see the benefits of keeping people connected online while they are unable to socialise at the track.

“I am definitely missing catching up with friends, that’s for sure,” Don said.

“That was probably the most important part from my point of view.

“I would think there would be quite a bit of interest in that thought.”

Len Don is already awaiting for his return to Morgan Park, after four race meetings have been cancelled amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The initiative is one Don wouldn’t be able to participate in, having never strapped a camera to his pale green 1973 formula Ford Bowin P6.

However, it is something he wouldn’t mind watching for himself.

“A lot of people do that and there are some really good and interesting things to watch,” he said.

“It gives you an interest to get back together again.”

While professional drivers and manufacturers are exploring virtual racing, Espie said he was hesitant to implement similar programs on the Southern Downs due to the older demographic.

“We could potentially look at it in the future,” he said.

“But a lot of our drivers are older, and they don’t have access to a computer.

“So, it is less likely to gain the same interest as it has at other tracks.”

For the time being, Morgan Park Raceway will continue to explore opportunities to implement video sharing across their digital platforms.

“We’ll put them on our website and Facebook page,” he said.

“I’m guessing people will send in videos of their favourite moments or videos where they see someone they want to beat go past it.

“It’s definitely something we think will work – we just have to figure out the logistics and how we would store all of the data.”