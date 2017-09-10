Drivers keen to beat the blues

About 100 families were involved in the second Driving the Blues into the Dirt charity event at The Springs 4x4 Adventure Park this year to raise funds for beyond blue.

AN ARRAY of four-wheel drives decked out in blue decor is not the usual sight for visitors to Leslie Park.

The vehicles arrived in Warwick for a slow drive down Palmerin St ahead of the Driving the Blues Into the Dirt event this weekend.

Avid drivers took to the tracks at The Springs 4x4 Adventure Park at The Glen yesterday and today.

Co-ordinator Bruce Geatches said it was the second time the fundraising event has come to the Southern Downs to raise money for mental health charity, beyond blue.

"We're from Redbank Plains in the Ipswich area but we have about 100 families participating from as far away as Nambour to the north and Grafton, Nimbin and Lismore to the south," Mr Geatches said.

"It is a little bit down on last year due to lots of other events on this weekend but we believe we still have a great response to the event.

"Neil and Caroline Taylor at the park have gotten right behind us to help us out.

"The main reason we had chosen beyond blue is because everyone, someway somehow, is affected by depression in their lifetime."

Mr Taylor said he was more than happy to help out such a good cause.

"Beyond blue is a great cause that doesn't get much government funding," he said.

"They're out there helping people fight depression so we were happy to help them."

For Naomi and Isaac Ratcliffe, a chance visit to Bunnings meant they were able to help out with judging the best decorated vehicles.

The brother and sister duo were excited to join Mayor Tracy Dobie in the task.