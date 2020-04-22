Drivers’ rage over bowser rort

OUTRAGE AT THE PUMP: Ian Thomas can't understand why Warwick prices remain significantly higher than Toowoomba stations.

THE cost of petrol across the Southern Downs continues to raise concerns for residents who are paying up to 20 cents more per litre that neighbouring towns like Toowoomba.

The average price per litre for unleaded fuel in Warwick yesterday was 115.9 cents, while residents in Toowoomba were paying a fraction of the cost with fuel selling for 89.9 cents, according to RACQ’s Fair Fuel finder.

Warwick resident Ian Thomas said the discrepancies between stations in the Rose City and those in nearby towns was frustrating.

“I found it really curious as to why one town has got really cheap fuel and the other hasn’t dropped at all,” Mr Thomas said.

“In my opinion, they’re paying the exact same to their staff and buying the fuel at the same price.

“I think they’re doing anything in their power to keep selling fuel at an expensive price.”

Mr Thomas, who resides in Warwick but works as a disability support worker in Toowoomba, said bargain hunting in neighbouring towns wasn’t a feasible option when travelling 164 km on a round trip.

“I have a usual station that I fill up at in Toowoomba,” he said.

“But if you’re driving to Toowoomba get cheaper fuel, there’s really no point.”

The outbreak of coronavirus has taken a toll on the global economy, with crude oil crashing to a record low on Tuesday, trading below $0 on the US stock market.

As world oil prices continue to drop, motorists are expected to see a decrease in the cost of petrol, according to an Australian Competition and Consumer Commissions spokesperson.

“At this time the Australian economy needs all the assistance it can get, and lower world oil prices are one of the few positives from current world events,” an ACCC spokeswoman said.

“Changes in international refined petrol prices usually take between one and two weeks to be reflected in retail petrol prices in the larger capital cities, and longer in the smaller capital cities and in regional areas.

“Fuel prices are generally higher in regional Australia due to a number of factors, including lower population and demand, meaning there are few petrol stations, which often leads to less competition.”

With disruptions to international and domestic travel, there has been a significant decline in the demand for oil, according to RACQ spokeswoman Renee Smith.

“Supply of crude oil still substantially outstrips demand, and oil prices are likely to remain low for many more months,” she said.

“In most cases it’s the fuel company that sets the price, even if the businesses is a franchise. Often franchisees will be a commission agent, and in these businesses the fuel company sets the prices and the franchisee receives a fixed payment per litre, often only a few cents.”

With seven petrol stations servicing the Rose City, Mr Thomas believes there is enough competition to keep prices down.

“Warwick is a pretty big town for travellers and people going through because it’s a hub,” he said.

“My opinion is to support the business that supports you, especially when oil prices are so low.

“If they’re not willing to help you out (by lowering prices), you should always show loyalty to those who do.

“Shop where people are going to help you because every dollar matters.”