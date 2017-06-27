Drivers urged to keep an eye out for kids

SLOW DOWN: Motorists need to keep track of their speed during school holidays.

Motorists have been encouraged to take extra precautions on the roads over the next fortnight with the commencement of school holidays.

A horror weekend on Queensland roads resulted in the tragic deaths of five people, and motorists have been pleaded with to be careful with more children on the streets than usual.

Renee Smith from Royal Automobile Club Queensland pointed to several risk-factors that may present themselves.

"We don't want to see any crashes involving children, especially in low-speed environments like driveways," she said.

"Driveway run-overs are the second most frequent cause of injury and deaths for children under four, and sadly family members are commonly the drivers responsible.

"Make sure you're taking the right precautions to protect your children by ensuring their play areas are not near roads or driveways and they're supervised at all times."

Something that people don't normally think about is animals on the road, but Ms Smith says they are just as important to keep in mind.

"People travelling in rural areas need to be aware that because of the warmth the road absorbs, it's a prime location for animals to gather," she said.

These sentiments have been echoed by Warwick and Districts Road Safety Group secretary Andrew Gale.

"People need to be aware that children may be moving around in places when they're not normally there," he said.

"It's not just on the main roads. People need to be cautious from their driveway right through to the middle of town.

"You could live in a cul-de-sac and back over a small child. The risks are heightened during this school holiday period and people need to drive accordingly."

Mr Gale identified the fact that a lot of families use the time to take their children away, and encouraged them to think about all aspects of driving when travelling.

"A big key to long-distance driving is not beginning your trip too early," he said.

"People shouldn't be travelling when they're normally asleep, because that makes it easier for fatigue to come into the equation.

"It's the same as driving for an extended period of time if you're only used to driving short distances. Always take breaks and have a rest on the journey."

A number of tips from Mr Gale can come in very handy for families that are planning on heading away.

"Always make sure you stop and have a stretch, bring cold water for the journey, bring devices or whatever is necessary to keep the kids entertained, plan out your trip from the outset, and most importantly, don't speed," he said.

"People need to keep the fatal five in mind - drink-driving, speeding, distractions, fatigue and seatbelts.

"Road safety is everyone's responsibility."