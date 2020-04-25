DRIVEWAYS AT DAWN: Residents pay respects to the ANZACs

FAMILIES, friends and neighbours stood at the end of their driveways in solidarity this morning as the sun rose on Warwick this ANZAC Day.

Rugged up neighbours lit the whole of Percy St by candle as the last post was heard from radios and on Palmerin St.

Residents Kevin and Fleur Lind have attended the Dawn service at the Cenotaph every year since they arrived in Warwick in 2015.

“Our first ANZAC Day in Warwick blew me away because for a small area like Warwick I’ve never seen anything like it before,” Mrs Lind said.

“The parade was so well thought out, so involved and we don’t have a military background but Warwick has a real connection, the whole community feel, there’s nothing like it.”

While the Linds were looking forward to the traditional service to return next year, they said COVID-19 restrictions may change ANZAC Day traditions forever.

“This will set up a new precedent I think, if people aren’t to go down they might do something like this,” Mr Lind said.

“I think there will be a lot of positive outcomes from this, people are going to have a new appreciation of everything.”

Residents Margaret and Megan O’Neil decorated their driveway with artworks from Akooramak residents and Glennie Heights students.

Margaret and Megan O'Neil with crafted wreaths and candles.

Megan, a teacher aide said yesterday was very different to the usual lessons conducted about ANZAC Day.

“We spent the day making poppies and the leaves from the wreath are the children's hands,” she said.

“I’ll take this wreath down to the Cenotaph later, the students march every year so this will be a way of doing our little remembrance.”

Ex-serviceman Kev Neal, who served for 25 years, was stunned by the response on his street and by the whole community.

“This morning was amazing, I love this town and the way they get behind veterans is unreal,” he said.

“I was so humbled by the people who did what they did this morning, especially on my street, I was really taken aback and had a tear in my eye during the last post”

Mr Neal walked down to the cenotaph to see the wreaths laid.

“I sat there for a moment and a few people went up to me and thanked me for my service,” he said.

“This was an ANZAC Day I will always remember and I loved every minute of it, it was so amazing.”