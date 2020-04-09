Driving during pandemic myths debunked

USE THIS TIME WISELY: Andrew Benz said there’s been much confusion among his students about driving rules during the COVID-19-19 pandemic.

L PLATERS have been given the green light to go ahead with getting their hours up by the Queensland Department of Transport and Main Roads.

“While driving tests are suspended, they can continue to fill their logbooks by driving with a family member as supervisor,” a spokesperson said.

“As the COVID-19 response evolves there could be further restrictions and all drivers, learners or licensed, will need to be aware of any changed conditions.”

Following the news a learner driver in Victoria was issued a fine for driving with her mother, Southern Downs driving instructor Andrew Benz said he’d received a flurry of concerned phone calls.

Mr Benz said the clarity by TMR was good news for those hoping to be ready once the testing freeze is potentially lifted in three months.

“It’s a good thing they’ve decided to allow it because now is a good time to prepare and get those skills up,” he said.

“Going to get things from the shops or visiting a family member, those essential trips are a great chance for parents to get their kids behind the wheel.”

Ella Murphy was eligible to get her licence in late April and was relieved to hear she wouldn’t be prevented from preparing.

“It’s another excuse to get out of the house and was reassuring that I won’t be penalised for that when I’m already waiting to go for my test.”

The TMR advised parents to step up and take the responsibility of lessons as driving instruction businesses were forced to close or reduce their hours.

“I think most parents would do the majority especially during tough times when every dollar counts,” Ella’s mother, Peta Murphy said.

“It’s one of our last avenues to get out of the house and I think it’s important for their mental activity to keep driving.”

Mr Benz said he’ll continue to operate for the moment.

“My business has probably gone down 70 to 80 per cent but I would encourage people to still get lessons if they can so students don’t develop bad habits in that break time,” Mr Benz said.

“But I think going for a drive is reasonable as long as you don’t use it as an excuse to go for massive trips.”

As of March 28, driving lessons were cancelled for a minimum of three months.

The Department of Transport said drivers who had booked for that time will be prioritised when they resume.

For more information go to: https://www.tmr.qld.gov.au/.