Drizzle or downpour? Wet weekend for Warwick

RAIN ON THE WAY: Warwick is predicted to have another rainy weekend to close out July. Picture: / AFP PHOTO / PETER PARKS

ANOTHER rainy weekend is on the cards for Warwick, thought it’s set to be a drizzle rather than a downpour, according to the Bureau of Meteorology’s predictions.

Two separate weather patterns could see residents receive up to 20mm rainfall across the weekend, continuing the “wet winter” trend.

Picots Beef co-owner Helen Lewis said this season’s rainfall was vital for successfully trialling about 10 cover crops to get them through the dry spring months.

“We put a multi-species cover crop in April, and the recent rainfall pattern has been useful for that because we’re seeing quite good germination,” Mrs Lewis said.

“It was direct drilled into pasture, has grown through to between three and 10 inches, and is responding to the moisture nicely.

“This area, it never gets the winter rain, so the moisture we’re having this year is a really good set-up for spring.”

According to BOM meteorologist Rosa Hoff, Mrs Lewis and other Warwick farmers’ chances of rain will gradually increase from 40 to 90 per cent from today through to Sunday.

“On Saturday and Sunday, we’re going to have a trough from western Queensland move eastwards across the southern interior, bringing increased chance of rainfall and thunderstorms in the afternoons,” Ms Hoff said.

“We’re predicting 2mm to 6mm on Saturday, and 3mm to 10mm on Sunday, and around Stanthorpe we’re looking at very similar totals.

“We’re going to continue having some warmer overnight temperatures with the cloud cover insulating us, so it’s likely Warwick could be up to five degrees above the average, so people might not sleep as well.”

If rain gauges hit the maximum predicted 20mm, Ms Hoff said Warwick would reach its average July total, though it remained difficult to tell whether August would follow a similar pattern.

“On average, we receive about 24.3mm of rain in Warwick in July, and receiving a little bit already throughout the month means it’s good timing and we should be on track,” she said.

“Certainly, our climate drivers are starting to get a bit of a stronger signal, but they tend to have a greater influence around September.

“As we head through August, we’ll likely be getting a better idea of the trends and what we’re looking at in the future.”

