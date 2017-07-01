Drop in with free Warwick skating workshop

RAD: headspace Warwick manager Travis Maguire brushes up on some of his old skills ahead of Monday's skateboarding workshop.

WITH skateboarding now an Olympic sport and enjoying a resurgence in popularity, headspace Warwick manager Travis Maguire has been inspired to jump on board.

This Monday, July 3 from 10am to midday, headspace is hosting a free skateboarding workshop and Donny Fraser and his team of talented and qualified skate instructors will descend on Warwick skate park to put the town's skating enthusiasts through their paces.

"I think Warwick is getting left behind a little in the skating world," Mr Maguire said.

"But with (skateboarding's) recent popularity has come an increase in funding, which has allowed me to bring Donny back to town.

"I've brought them out a few times over the years and this two-hour workshop will cater from those who've always wanted to try skating but never did, through to those looking to add to their skill repertoire."

Mr Maguire said skating offered a freedom rarely found in other sport.

"I've always loved skating," he said.

"There nothing like jumping on a board and pushing yourself around.

"And I always subscribed to the no-rules attitude of skating.

"You don't have to be good at it to enjoy it."

Mr Maguire said many kids found at the skate park didn't always fit the team sport mould.

"They find friends, support and encouragement down here," he said.

"Kids learn skills from others and find a sense of belonging, which is really important to young people, especially their mental health.

"This workshop is a great opportunity for everyone with an interest in skating to pick up some new skills and become part of vibrant supportive community."