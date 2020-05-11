Drought Assist gears up for ‘massive’ shed clearance sale

BARGAIN BUYS: Granite Belt Drought Assist volunteers sort through the goods for Saturday’s clearance sale.

BARGAIN hunters are in luck this week as volunteers spend ‘hours and hours’ organising clothes, toys and donated goods ahead of Granite Belt Drought Assist’s shed clearance sale on Saturday.

Co-owner Glenda Riley said there were hundreds of both new and used items up for grabs, all of which had to go.

“These are donations that have come in over the last six months from all over the place,” Ms Riley said.

“Some of them were going down to New South Wales for the bushfires but it was turned back and given to us.”

Ms Riley said there would be a huge range of linen, manchester, clothing, shoes, toys and gifts available for purchase.

“Anything you can think of, name it and we will have it,” she laughed.

“Things will be individually priced – but most things will be $1, $2, $5 or $10,” she said.

She said all money made would go back into the community.

“For water, food hampers and vouchers and a couple of other projects we are working towards.

“Everyone has been affected by this and our social wellbeing has been dramatically affected.

“We are looking at projects and ways we can help with that well and truly post COVID and post drought.

“We really want to establish ourselves as a charity that has the community as the number one priority.”

While step one of restrictions is in motion from Saturday, Ms Riley said social distancing rules still applied.

“There will be a maximum of 10 people in the shed per time.

“People will come in the roller door, work their way through, pay for their things at the counter and then exit out the other door.

“We will have plenty of soap and hand sanitiser for people to wash their hands.”

With a few helping hands already on board, Ms Riley said you could never have enough.

“We wouldn’t say no to a few more people who wanted to help – even if it was just for supervision.”

Granite Belt Drought Assist’s shed clearance sale will be held on Saturday, May 16 from 9am to 1pm at 2 Walsh Drive.

“Whatever doesn’t sell this Saturday will be available for purchase every Thursday and Saturday until all the stock clears.

“All of it has to go.”