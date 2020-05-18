Drought, fires, virus: Farmer’s fierce fight for survival

LOOKING FORWARD: Coolmunda Organic Olives owner Gesine Owen said she is determined to persevere through the hardships of drought and the coronavirus.

SEASONS of drought, bushfires, and now the coronavirus have meant that smaller producers across the Southern Downs are doing it more tough than ever.

For many specialised plantations throughout the region, the combination of the three disasters has proved devastating.

Coolmunda Organic Olives owner Gesine Owen said while the coronavirus was certainly most recent and topical of the threats to her livelihood, the protracted drought remained the most deadly.

“We were out of water last June or July, because we get it from the Coolmunda Dam, so we then had to get some bores and start irrigating by hand,” Mrs Owen said.

“I bought a firefighting unit to get us through that awful period, so most of the trees survived.

“Our olive and olive oil production was down before (the coronavirus) even hit, so we already knew that we were going to be down beforehand.”

The olive grower said her grove’s organic and sustainable practices had likely saved her business by extending the lifespan of last season’s harvest.

“I have nothing produced this season, not a thing,” she said.

“We’re totally organic, so it takes us nine months to pickle produce for table olives.

“So I’m using those olives that we got the year before, but it’s now running out and we’re going to need a supply for the year after pretty soon.”

Mrs Owen added that losing the plantation’s agritourism venture to the coronavirus definitely hadn’t made their plight any easier.

“We’re in the country and live by ourselves all the time, so (the virus) has only affected us with our bus tours drying up totally, which was a good source of income,” Mrs Owen said.

“Mostly, my bus tours are about forty to fifty people, so I think those are going to be out for a long time.

“With the restrictions lifting, I’m just trying to stay optimistic that (they can come back) sooner rather than later.”

Despite being aged in their eighties, Mrs Owen and her husband Colin are still active workers at the olive grove and as one of the only doctors in town respectively.

Mrs Owen said she was grateful that her husband was able to continue working despite the coronavirus threat, especially because his income was what kept the olive grove afloat.

“(Colin) has been really, really busy, and he’s found it strange doing everything over the phone, because he prefers to see people,” she said.

“We run these programs through the surgery – we do mental health, diabetes, veterans affairs, children’s health, nutrition and dietetics – and we’ve just started those back up again.

“The (olives) income has just dried up, and we’re just very lucky that we have this other income, otherwise we’d be in trouble and would have to close up, I’d say.”

Despite the significant hit to their income, Mrs Owens said they had not been considered eligible for any of the government stimulus packages.

“I’ve only got one person helping me around the farm, which we need for things irrigation and pruning, and one person helping me in the factory, so we have had to cut hours back,” Mrs Owen said.

“I did apply for the JobKeeper payment, but they knocked me back because my husband’s the doctor in town and that’s a different business.

“(Colin has) had to pay for everything from the surgery just to keep it going, and the biggest problem is that we still can’t afford (any more staff) – I could do with two more people and we’d still be flat out.”

As the olive grove continues to battle onward, Mrs Owen said the next challenge would be regaining the market space they’d had prior to the drought and virus outbreak.

“Unfortunately with our business, once you lose that shelf space you have to vie for it again,” she said.

“Once they get another oil from Victoria or something where they didn’t have the drought, that’s where we have to work doubly hard to get that market up again.”

For Mrs Owen, even though Coolmunda Organic Olive’s prospects remain concerning, she is determined to keep looking to the future.

“If the water hangs in there, and I’m able to keep watering the trees once a week, I’ll hopefully have a fabulous crop,” she said.

“It is from July through to September that they need a lot of water though to keep those flowers strong, but at this point it’s looking promising.”