Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
REOPENED: The Warwick saleyards wash is the region’s only public truck wash station.
REOPENED: The Warwick saleyards wash is the region’s only public truck wash station.
News

DROUGHT PROOF: $500K for Warwick saleyards wash

Tessa Flemming
27th May 2020 4:03 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A NEW $500,000 recycled water plant at the Warwick Saleyards is set to drought-proof the future of its truck wash.

Southern Downs Regional Council announced this afternoon it had secured the funding from the Queensland Government’s Building our Regions (BoR) program.

The new recycled water plant is expected to reduce the truck wash’s town water consumption by up to 70 per cent.

Mayor Vic Pennisi thanked the state government for providing a viable future for the region’s only public truck wash.

“The Warwick Saleyards is an essential and vital service for the livestock industry in our region, and the truck wash was sorely missed when it was forced to close temporarily in March 2019 due to ongoing drought,” Cr Pennisi said.

“The livestock transport industry is bound by strict Australian biosecurity standards which require operators to routinely wash their trucks to remove animal waste. The closure of the truck wash meant many truck operators had to travel long distances outside of the region to meet these requirements.

“No longer reliant solely on town water and at the mercy of water restrictions, the new recycled water plant will ensure the truck wash can operate long term and during drought times. This will also ensure that the Warwick Saleyards remains financially sustainable and reduce financial pressure on ratepayers.

“Waste water will be collected, treated and recycled at the saleyards to wash heavy vehicles, effectively creating a closed loop system that will require very little additional water and remove the dependency on treated town water which is a scare resource in times of drought.”

State Development Minister Kate Jones said the government was glad to be apart of the project.

“We are facing one of the most difficult times in our State’s history. But we know that to fast-track Queensland’s economic recovery, we need to invest in job-creating projects in regional Queensland,” she said.

“This program will not only create hundreds of construction jobs across the regions, it will create more employment opportunities for locals, helping small businesses in these communities and boosting industry supply chains.”

Warwick livestock carriers called the halt to the wash “bloody shocking” when it was closed temporarily in 2019.

Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        SDRC to deliver verdict on servo plans for St Mary’s site

        premium_icon SDRC to deliver verdict on servo plans for St Mary’s site

        News The proposal has generated a fierce resistance from one landlord, who fears her properties will be deserted.

        ‘Failing’ coronial system hurts Southern Downs families

        premium_icon ‘Failing’ coronial system hurts Southern Downs families

        News State member encourages government to take on reforms after families left waiting...

        Man faces trial over alleged rape of 14-year-old girl

        premium_icon Man faces trial over alleged rape of 14-year-old girl

        News Defence claims sexual contact was consensual

        TRAIL OF TOURISM: Plan to revive 2020’s creative dreams

        premium_icon TRAIL OF TOURISM: Plan to revive 2020’s creative dreams

        News Exciting new event to boost tourism trade to Southern Downs region after...