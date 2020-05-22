Drowning businesses thrown $10k lifeline in nick of time

BACK IN BLACK: Warwick’s Small Business Financial Counsellor Donna Neale-Arnold says the new government grant could be life-changing for local businesses impacted by the pandemic.

BACK IN BLACK: Warwick’s Small Business Financial Counsellor Donna Neale-Arnold says the new government grant could be life-changing for local businesses impacted by the pandemic.

WARWICK businesses decimated by the coronavirus pandemic have been offered a $10,000 lifeline by the State Government’s newest stimulus package.

The grants are available to struggling small businesses with between one and 20 employees, and can be used for any business expense deemed necessary by the owner.

The results of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry Queensland-Suncorp Pulse Survey indicate that the economic boost couldn’t have come sooner for business throughout the region, with many reporting their steepest revenue decline ever.

Within Queensland’s South West region, over two thirds of respondents noted a decline in revenue and their general business conditions, but not their operating costs, with a total 87 per cent expecting a poor economic performance over the next year.

Warwick-based Small Business Financial Counselling Service’s Donna Neale-Arnold said the survey’s results weren’t surprising when taking the drought, bushfires, and then the coronavirus pandemic into consideration.

“Throughout these crises, the number one thing we’ve seen business owners struggling with has been cash flow,” Ms Neale-Arnold said.

“Another big obstacle has been rent in commercial tenancies, where either tenants, landlords, or sometimes both have lost that cash flow.

“Businesses and their owners have proved incredibly resilient here, as has the community, but it’s undeniably tough.”

Ms Neale-Arnold added that while she offered her own services for free to businesses with fewer than 200 employees, there were a number of other financial assistance packages still available.

“Applying for the JobKeeper payment wasn’t as easy as people thought it was going to be, but it has proved lifesaving for those able to get it,” she said.

“This new $10,000 grant still has a few criteria, such as a turnover of at least $75,000 or a payroll of less than $1.3 million, but it really is for small businesses.

“They don’t need to rely on the State or Federal Government packages though – there’s still local councils and other community grants available.”

The Chamber of Commerce’s new report also revealed that the sectors hit hardest throughout the region were retail, property and business services, accommodation and hospitality, and tourism.

Buffalo Bills Western Store owner Presley Abell said while they had been affected as a local clothing retailer, their online store had likely kept them alive.

“We had to close our doors when the pandemic first broke out,” Miss Abell said.

“With everything going on, we just felt it was the right thing to do to maintain our customers’ and staff’s safety.

“We kept our decent online base going though, so we were pretty fortunate in that way.”

While Miss Abell considered applying for stimulus packages such as the JobKeeper or JobSeeker payments, she doubted she would be eligible and decided not to risk it.

“Our online store was quite good during that time because there were a lot of online shoppers,” she said.

“We haven’t had the chance to (apply) yet, and I don’t think we’d even be eligible in the sense that we did still have that online turnover.

“It would have been really hard for us to even try and go down that road.”

For now, the easing restrictions and slow return to normality means that Miss Abell, like many other retailers and small businesses across Warwick, has been able to reopen her doors to the community.

“We’re back to full trading hours, six days a week, and it’s been really good,” she said.

“It’s great to be back up on our feet.”