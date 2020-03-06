Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Drug charges catch up after years living 'off the land'

Caitlan Charles
by and CAITLAN CHARLES
5th Mar 2020 10:32 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN has spent four years avoiding prosecution after she fled Queensland.

Wendy May Davey had been charged with supplying and possession of marijuana.

The 56-year-old pleaded guilty to 16 charges in Townsville Magistrates Court more than four years after she was arrested.

In 2014, police received a tip off someone was dealing marijuana from Davey's Kirwan home.

When they searched the property, officers found marijuana, clip seal bags, scales, and a mobile phone with multiple messages that confirmed Davey was supplying others.

Police prosecutor Tim Madsen said Davey "fled the jurisdiction" shortly after she was arrested.

Defence solicitor Phil Rennick said prison had been an "eye opening" experience for his client.

"Normally, these sort of charges wouldn't attract a term of imprisonment," Mr Rennick said.

Acting magistrate Scott Luxton sentenced Davey to six months in prison, wholly suspended for 18 months.

More Stories

Show More
drug charges

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GETTING OUT: A weekend of wine and women

        premium_icon GETTING OUT: A weekend of wine and women

        News WHERE you can find the best events happening on the Southern Downs.

        Inspiring Warwick woman rises to top of regional health

        premium_icon Inspiring Warwick woman rises to top of regional health

        News Director of Nursing reveals how she never backs away from a challenge, tackling...

        TEAM LISTS: The starting 17 for the Barrett Shield

        premium_icon TEAM LISTS: The starting 17 for the Barrett Shield

        Sport THE stage is set for the encounter between cross town rivals before the start of...

        Fraudsters face jail time as counterfeit cash circulates

        premium_icon Fraudsters face jail time as counterfeit cash circulates

        News WARWICK Police have told Southern Downs residents to be vigilant about strange...