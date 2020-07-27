Menu
Crime

Drug dealer on ‘road to hell’

by ELISABETH SILVESTER
27th Jul 2020 7:13 AM
Ian Robert Charles Dale was sentenced to 18 months' jail with an immediate parole eligibility date for supplying schedule 1 dangerous drugs.
A JUDGE has told a drug dealer his decision to supply drugs to feed his habit was a "road to hell".

Ian Robert Charles Dale, 30, ­offered to supply methamphetamines and cannabis while he was on parole.

The Townsville Magistrates Court said police executed a search warrant at a Townsville City backpackers on November 27 last year. Police found a bong, two digital scales and two needles.

The court heard police seized two mobiles and uncovered seven offers to supply methamphetamines and 16 offers to supply cannabis. Crown prosecutor Catherine Holden told the court of 23 offers to supply, Dale supplied 3.5g of methamphetamines and 7g of cannabis.

Dale was arrested by police on December 6 last year on separate matters.

The court heard Dale had a 12- page criminal history and his parole was suspended when he was charged by police.

Dale pleaded guilty to 24 charges including seven counts of supplying schedule 1 dangerous drugs and 16 of supplying schedule 2 drugs.

Defence barrister Dane Marley presented a handwritten letter from Dale explaining: "I am fed up with this revolving door of being incarcerated … and I would like to … apologise to the court for taking up their time". Mr Marley said his client started using drugs aged 14 and had supplied drugs to fund his addiction.

Judge John Coker told Dale his offending was of a "serious nature".

"When it comes to getting money and supplying drugs to yourself by supplying drugs to others to take a small percentage for your own use, it is not an easy way out - it is a road to hell," he said.

Judge Coker declared the 222 days spent in pre-sentence custody and sentenced Dale to 18 months' jail with an immediate parole eligibility date.

