DRUG DELIVERY: Woman busted as boyfriend’s ‘meth gofer’

IN COURT: The Southern Downs woman was arrested for supplying meth. Picture: file

A SOUTHERN Downs woman’s extreme efforts for love turned sour when she was busted delivering methamphetamines on her boyfriend’s behalf.

Goondiwindi police caught Brittney Louise Riggs dropping off a small amount of meth to a group of people on June 7 last year.

The Warwick Magistrates Court heard a search of the 21-year-old’s mobile phone also uncovered further offers to ”gofer” drugs in the area.

Police prosecutor Steve de Lissa said Riggs’ boyfriend was also charged over the incident and faced several more serious charges.

According to defence lawyer Clare Hine, the assistant chef felt pressured into delivering the meth by her boyfriend, but had never been a drug user herself.

Ms Hine told the court her client was “extremely mortified” and of usually good character, with an otherwise clean criminal history and steady employment.

Riggs’ mother and brother supported her from the back of the courtroom.

Acting magistrate Rob Turra said the Goondiwindi woman’s remorse was clear, but still issued her with a stern warning against reoffending.

“You knew what you were doing was clearly illegal,” Mr Turra said.

“The fact is that if you dip your toe into this world … you get swallowed in that mire and you get tainted by that.”

Riggs pleaded guilty to one count each of supplying a dangerous drug and possessing an item connected to a drug offence.

She was fined $600 and no conviction was recorded.

Her co-accused’s matters remain before the courts.

