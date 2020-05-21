Menu
News

Drug driver denies use, said was around people using

lucy rutherford
, lucy.rutherford@westernstarnews.com
21st May 2020 12:00 PM
Subscriber only

A DRUG driver who tried to play it off that he had only been around drug users and not using himself has faced up to his actions in court.

Kyle Richard John James fronted Roma Magistrates Court on Tuesday via telephone and pleaded guilty to one charge of drug driving and one charge of contravene direction or requirement of police.

Police prosecutor sergeant Heather Whiting told the court on March 10 at 3.30am, police were doing patrols when they intercepted the defendant.

The court heard James denied any recent drug use, but said he had been around people using them.

On March 19, a test revealed a positive result of methamphetamine in James’ saliva and he was requested to report to the police station.

The court heard on May 7, the defendant told police he had been making enquiries to speak to him, and he attended the station that same day where he agreed he had had plenty of time to attend.

“I understand my actions were inappropriate and I take full responsibility,” James said who self represented.

He pleaded guilty to the charge.

Magistrate Saggers fined James’ $350 for the drug driving him and sentenced him to a one month disqualification.

A conviction was recorded on his traffic history.

For the contravene direction or requirement of police, James was fined $200 was a conviction not recorded.

