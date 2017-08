A POSITIVE roadside drug test has led to a search of a 22-year-old Warwick man yesterday.

He was stopped by police on Dragon St at 5.45am and asked to provide a saliva sample.

Police say they then searched the man finding an ice pipe.

The man was also allegedly driving an unregistered and uninsured car while disqualified.

The vehicle was towed and impounded pending an application for forfeiture.

The man is due to face court at a later date, facing multiple drug and driving charges.