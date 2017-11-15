'Schoolies' drug kit demo gives teens a real-world warning

A kit that has replica illicit drugs like methamphetamines, cannabis, speed and ecstasy is doing the rounds at Fraser Coast schools ahead of Schoolies celebrations.

A KIT containing replica illicit drugs is doing the rounds of Fraser Coast schools ahead of next week's Schoolies celebrations.

The realistic dummy drugs include methamphetamines, cannabis, speed and ecstasy and allow students to see the "drugs" up close while in a safe environment.

The Maryborough patrol group has visited several schools across the region to educate students who may never have been exposed to drugs in a bid to keep them safe during end-of-school celebrations.

Senior Constable Melanie Ryan, the Maryborough Patrol Group Crime Prevention Co-ordinator, said the Schoolies talk answered some of students' questions as well as providing information about how to safely navigate Schoolies.

"The kids were very intrigued about the different drugs and how to recognise an illicit drug from a pharmaceutical drug," Sent Const Ryan said.

Here is a Q&A with Snr Const Ryan:

If we're under 18 and we're in our private accommodation can we have alcohol?

The short answer is no but it's a grey area. Realistically you shouldn't have alcohol on you.

It's a case-by-case scenario when you're staying at a private dwelling but you can't consume or possess liquor in a public place.

Can we be stopped and searched at Schoolies without a warrant?

Police don't need a warrant, just reasonable suspicion that you may have something on you that's illegal.

We have the right to stop and search you, your bags and vehicles.

Is it OK to pee in a public place where no one can see you?

If you're caught urinating in a public place you could be issued with an infringement notice.

Depending on if it's near a licensed premises or not will determine your fine.

The average is around the $250 mark.

If you're near a bar it will cost you more.

What if Mum and Dad buy the alcohol for me?

It's technically not OK.

If parents are caught purchasing or supplying alcohol for a minor, fines up to $10,000 could apply.

The important thing is to be safe, watch your mates and know that police will be out and about in plain clothes and uniform.