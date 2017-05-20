Drug offender given parole in Warwick

AS a young teen, Brodie Jeffery Voss fell in with an older crowd who led him onto a path of drug-induced debt, Warwick District Court heard yesterday.

Now aged 21, he fronted court to plead guilty to 22 charges, including supplying dangerous drugs and possessing used utensils or pipes.

Crown prosecutor Christopher Cook said all the offences were committed during a six-month period between August 2015 and February 2016, when Voss was already on probation.

Mr Cook said three of the charges were related to actual supply of dangerous drugs, including methylamphetamine, or ice, and marijuana.

Defence lawyer Frank Martin appeared for the Goondiwindi man, who told him he had started taking marijuana at 14 and begun taking methamphetamine after hanging out with older people.

Mr Martin suggested this had become a known issue in the Goondiwindi area.

"There are main traffickers of ice and methamphetamine targeting young kids who begin taking the drugs and become indebted to their supplier.

"Therefore they commit further offending to keep up their own supply and to pay the person who's distributing.

"That's the case in my client's case.

"He was addicted and he would supply and offer to supply.”

Mr Martin told the court rehabilitation was a major factor in the matter as there were a number of indicators Voss was getting his life in order.

These included a stint in jail, abstinence from using drugs since his release and moving to Sydney to live with his mother.

He suggested time in jail may affect Voss's rehabilitation.

During sentencing, Judge Dennis Lynch noted ice and its problematic role in the community and said Voss's behaviour reflected "street-level supply of drugs” in order to support his own habit.

Judge Lynch agreed there was hope for rehabilitation, but under supervision.

Voss was convicted on all charges except a breach of community service order.

He was sentenced to 18 months' jail and released on immediate parole.

