17°
News

Drug operation results in charges against 12 people

11th Jun 2017 11:00 AM
Police have laid charges.
Police have laid charges. Scott Powick

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

INVESTIGATORS from the Major and Organised Crime Squad (Rural), Warwick Criminal Investigation Branch, Clifton Police and the Brisbane Dog Squad have finalised Operation Papa Thaw across the Southern Downs with a series of search warrants executed on Thursday and Friday.

A licenced premise in Clifton was visited by the drug detection dog unit.

A 45-year-old male publican was charged with possessing dangerous drugs and permitting place for the consumption of dangerous drugs.

A further two employees of the hotel, aged 33 and 34, each received a Notice to Appear in court relating to possessing dangerous drugs and drug utensils.

Sergeant Bruce Willet, Officer in Charge of the Clifton Police Station, stated that the matter was also to be referred to the Office of Liquor and Gaming for further investigation.

There were further searches on Thursday by the drug detection dogs at residences in Norfolk Street Nobby; Murilla Street, Clifton and East Street, Clifton. Two men and two women will appear in the Warwick Magistrates Court on charges of possessing dangerous drugs and drug utensils.

The operation continued Friday with five Warwick residents issued court appearance notices for matters relating to offences against the Drugs Misuse Act.

A 30-year-old man was arrested on amphetamine drug supply charges at a Deighton Street address and was remanded in custody to appear in court over the weekend.

Major and Organised Crime Squad (Rural) Investigator, Senior Constable Jim Doyle, said with the support of specialist police units, including the Dog Squad, police would continue to target criminal groups attempting to conduct illegal business in our region.

"The cultivation and manufacture of illegal drugs will not be tolerated and those caught supplying these substances in our communities will be put before the courts,” he said.

"We will also maintain a focus on the illegal or unlawful possession of firearms, which may be used to commit violent crimes and put the safety of our community at risk.”

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  clifton clifton drugs clifton pub court dog squad drug charges drugs warwick warwick drugs

Ain’t no mountain high enough

GOING on a hike is one of the best ways to get active and outdoors and the big smoke Brisbane is dishing up the goods.

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

No Caption

You too can become an Insta-star with these fab stores.

Date nights under $50

Nothing is more romantic than a picnic with a cracking view.

NOT every date has to cost you a bomb.

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

Do yourself a favour and get amongst the food truck scene. Eat Street is a great place to start.

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions.

Juveniles 'target' car in Warwick CBD

Juveniles 'target' car in Warwick CBD

Three reports of rocks being thrown at cars at weekend in the Warwick CBD

Bidding has begun in annual Allora Auction

A large crowd is at the Allora Showgrounds this morning for the annual Allora Community Auction.

Weather looks okay for massive auction at Allora

Ladies given star treatment at Cowboys

ALL SMILES: Ambassador Tiffany Cruice (right) and Elle Krause joined the fun and frivolity at Ladies Day.

Women in rugby league celebrated at Ladies Day

Karts compete at Sandy Creek

REV HEAD: Mak Holden, 16, is taking to the track this weekend for the Southern Club Challenge at Sandy Creek Raceway.

Drivers flock to raceway for Southern Club Challenge

Local Partners

Brisk business at races and bookie wants more TAB days

Bookie reckons Warwick ready to pick up more TAB race meetings for Allman Park track

Action gears up for another rodeo week - search for cattle

VOLUNTEER: Kal Bruyn shows his style in a campdraft at Allora and is one of the 2017 Warwick Rodeo volunteers.

Show society hard at work as rodeo gets a bit closer

Super sprints on at Morgan Park track this weekend

SUPER SPRINTS: Maddison, Michael and Jackson Crowe at the Queensland Super Sprint Series in April.

A drivers back to Morgan Park for more sprinting

Walker and Bourke set to open for Maryvale

Paceman Dave Walker.

Sheffield Shield player at Maryvale today

Killarney star makes it to Outback carnival

Killarney Cutters player Troy Weier in past action in the Border Rugby League.

Home game in Killarney for Cutters in the BRL

Richard Hammond in horror crash in Swiss mountains

FORMER Top Gear star Richard Hammond has survived a horrific car accident in the Swiss mountains.

Batman actor Adam West dies aged 88

Actors Adam West, left, and Burt Ward, dressed as their characters Batman and Robin, pose for a photo at the "World of Wheels" custom car show in Chicago. On Saturday, June 10, 2017, Westâ€™s family said the actor, who portrayed Batman in a 1960s TV series, has died at age 88.

Adam West, star of the 1960s television series Batman, has died

Southern Cross 'hijacked by d*** heads'

Some tattoo artists refer to the Southern Cross as the “Aussie Swazi”, referencing the SwastikaSource:News Limited

“People got very upset, and that scared the hell out of me."

Monk's looking for love on Bachelorette

Sophie Monk is Australia's new Bachelorette. Supplied by Channel 10.

Sophie Monk will star in season three of The Bachelorette Australia

Book review: Murder most mystifying in Amos Decker sequel

David Baldacci's latest novel is a thriller

Steve Carell on his latest turn as Despicable Me's anti-hero

Gru meets his twin brother Dru in a scene from the movie Despicable Me 3.

Carell plays both Gru and his twin brother Dru in new film

Taylor Swift / Katy Perry feud just got a lot more dirty

Maybe it's just a coincidence...

BARGAIN - Multiple Titles

Hendon 4362

2 1 8 $190,000

Midway between Warwick and Allora is an opportunity for an investor with this 7641 m property on 4 titles. ... $190,000 x 4 = $47,500 per block ... * One block...

Executive with Extras

18 Doncaster Drive, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 4 2 5 $ 410,000

Executive Brick and Tile four bedroom air conditioned home in the elite Griffith Estate. The master bedroom has an en suite and walk in robe. All other bedrooms...

Family or Investor

4 Ross Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 4 $ 269,000

The most captivating part of this home is the entertainment area. The kitchen and dining area open to the entertainment area, making it the social hub of the...

Large Home - Large Shed

71 Canning Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 4 $279,000

4 Bedrooms, bay window in main * office / store room *sunroom *large entry hall *separate lounge, woodheater * separate dining * renovated kitchen granite benches...

Great view, Room For Your Pets

11257 Cunningham Highway, Gladfield 4370

3 1 2 $269,000

Taking in rural views across Gladfield sits this 3 bedroom home on approximately 5 acres. The home has a renovated kitchen with breakfast bar which is open plan...

Inspect And Be Surprised

49 Gore Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $239,000

There is much more on offer than first appears with this surprisingly spacious home. the well presented property offers something for everyone in the family.

Charming - Convenient - Private

8A William Street, Warwick 4370

House 5 2 2 $435,000

5 Bedrooms *ensuite and office / parents retreat off main with verandah access * large modern kitchen * spacious open living, lounge, dining with bar area and...

Great Value 1161m2 Building Block $120,000!!!

5 Taliah Place, Rosenthal Heights 4370

Residential Land 0 0 $120,000

This quality 1161sqm building block is situated in quiet area at the end of a cul de sac. All services available kerbing, town water and underground power. No...

Immaculately Presented Large 2443m2 Block

13961 Cunningham Highway, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 4 $350,000

This perfectly presented family home with plenty of space for everyone. Features 4 built-in bedrooms master has ensuite and walk-in robe. Stylish open plan...

Good Return for Investors

23 Wattle Avenue, Warwick 4370

Unit 3 3 3 $ 330,000

ATTENTION INVESTORS ... Situated only a few blocks from the CBD and down from the hospital is a set of 3 units with long term tenants. Currently :- 2 units X...

'Flippers' in: Real estate agents desperate for homes

Gardian sales consultant Greg Smith took three "flippers" to inspect a South Mackay home yesterday without even advertising it.

Agents report the lowest vacancy rates since 2012

The surprising change to Gladstone's property market

Auctions are going crazy at the moment - Auctioneer Andrew Allen.

Savvy house hunters active at auctions.

Open for inspection homes June 7-14

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection

Vacant office/industrial warehouse in central Maroochydore

Smart industrial unit near new Maroochydore CBD going to auction

1400 jobs, $900m, 5-star luxury: 'Why Coast needs this'

PLANS: Sekisui House plans to partner with Westin for a five-star resort at Yaroomba.

Business leaders call on council to approve Yaroomba Beach project

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!