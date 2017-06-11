Drug operation results in charges against 12 people

INVESTIGATORS from the Major and Organised Crime Squad (Rural), Warwick Criminal Investigation Branch, Clifton Police and the Brisbane Dog Squad have finalised Operation Papa Thaw across the Southern Downs with a series of search warrants executed on Thursday and Friday.

A licenced premise in Clifton was visited by the drug detection dog unit.

A 45-year-old male publican was charged with possessing dangerous drugs and permitting place for the consumption of dangerous drugs.

A further two employees of the hotel, aged 33 and 34, each received a Notice to Appear in court relating to possessing dangerous drugs and drug utensils.

Sergeant Bruce Willet, Officer in Charge of the Clifton Police Station, stated that the matter was also to be referred to the Office of Liquor and Gaming for further investigation.

There were further searches on Thursday by the drug detection dogs at residences in Norfolk Street Nobby; Murilla Street, Clifton and East Street, Clifton. Two men and two women will appear in the Warwick Magistrates Court on charges of possessing dangerous drugs and drug utensils.

The operation continued Friday with five Warwick residents issued court appearance notices for matters relating to offences against the Drugs Misuse Act.

A 30-year-old man was arrested on amphetamine drug supply charges at a Deighton Street address and was remanded in custody to appear in court over the weekend.

Major and Organised Crime Squad (Rural) Investigator, Senior Constable Jim Doyle, said with the support of specialist police units, including the Dog Squad, police would continue to target criminal groups attempting to conduct illegal business in our region.

"The cultivation and manufacture of illegal drugs will not be tolerated and those caught supplying these substances in our communities will be put before the courts,” he said.

"We will also maintain a focus on the illegal or unlawful possession of firearms, which may be used to commit violent crimes and put the safety of our community at risk.”