Drugs, assault, DV: Crimes on the rise in Warwick

CRACKING DOWN: Warwick Police have strategies to address the increase in crime rates throughout the area. Picture: contributed

NEW police data has revealed that Warwick’s rates of drug offences, assaults, and breaches of domestic violence orders are on the up.

The latest QPS statistics show Warwick as the clear crime hotspot on the Southern Downs, with the area more than 1000 reported crimes ahead of any other part of the region within the past year.

According to Warwick Police acting officer-in-charge Shane Reid, the number of drug charges has “significantly increased” over this last 12 months, with marijuana and meth remaining the most popular substances.

“It’s an across-the-board increase in detections, interceptions, and then those more complex investigations in identifying the people linked to bigger drug offences as well,” Sgt Reid said.

“The testing now for drug driving is increasing, and the other thing is the combined efforts of our general duties police, plain clothes detectives, and road policing unit.

“Those two (drugs) are the most common, but there’s nothing else specific as such.”

Despite this increase, Sgt Reid said local law enforcement officers had been impressed by the decline in theft and break-ins across Warwick.

“One of the reasons for this could be due to people securing their property better, and taking away that chance for offenders to be opportunistic,” he said.

“So not leaving cars or houses unlocked, and I’m sure people are being vigilant through some of the campaigns and the information that we’ve disseminated.”

Though fluctuations in certain crime rates are relatively standard, Sgt Reid said Warwick police officers would nonetheless be proactive in cracking down on any law-breaking.

“When you do see slight fluctuations in certain areas, obviously we implement certain strategies to identify and target those areas with a view of reducing the overall incidents,” Sgt Reid said.

“There’s nothing that significantly stands out to us as a problem that’s not being addressed, but we overall encourage the community to remain vigilant in relation to any kind of suspicious activity.

“If people have any information in relation to drug use or drug supply within the community, please contact local police or Crime Stoppers to report that information.”