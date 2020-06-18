Menu
Operation Mackay Broadus – Central Queensland police located and seized drugs, money and weapons after they raided properties during a protracted drug and property crime investigation last week.
Crime

Police seize drugs, cash and gun in major investigation

Ashley Pillhofer
18th Jun 2020 6:49 AM | Updated: 7:52 AM
OFFICERS from across Central Queensland unearthed a trove of drugs, cash and weapons when they raided homes during a sweeping investigation into drug and property crime.

Detectives from the Whitsunday Criminal Investigation Branch, officers from Mackay Tactical Operations Team and the Rockhampton Drug Squad finalised Operation Mackay Broadus last week.

 

Police said a 24-year-old man was taken into custody in Townsville after six search warrants were executed last week.

The man is allegedly linked to numerous property offences across Mackay, Whitsunday and Bowen between February and June this year.

He was charged with a string of 51 offences including multiple counts of dangerous operation of a vehicle, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, stealing, fraud, possession of drugs and enter premises and commit indictable offence by break.

He will appear in the Townsville Magistrates Court on July 9.

 

A statement from Queensland Police said officers located a Toyota Prado and caravan, which were allegedly stolen, when the man was taken into custody.

During the raids police also located and seized 75g of methylamphetamine, 38g of MDMA, a rifle and other property including computer equipment and fishing gear.

Five more people were charged with 66 offences during the investigation.

Officer in Charge of Whitsunday CIB Detective Sergeant Luke Scells said charges would interrupt the supply of methylamphetamine not just in Mackay, but across Queensland.

illicit drugs mackay crime mackay police operation mackay broadus property crime rockhampton crime whitsundays crime
