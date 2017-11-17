POLICE BOOST: Labor makes promise to Southern Downs

Labor's pledge will mean more police on the streets of the Southern Downs.

Labor's pledge will mean more police on the streets of the Southern Downs. Jonno Colfs

AN INCREASED police presence targeting soaring ice use on the Southern Downs is being promised if Labor retains power at the upcoming state election.

A total of 49 more police officers has been promised for the Southern Queensland policing command, which the ALP says is designed to fight drug crime and domestic violence.

A re-elected Palaszczuk government plans to increase the number of police personnel in Queensland by 535.

This would included specially-trained domestic and family violence officers.

Southern Downs Labor candidate Joel Richters said extra police would be a huge boost for the region.

"These extra officers will be tailored to fighting drug crime, particularly with the worrying use of ice within the Southern Downs community," he said.

Police minister Mark Ryan said the announcement showed action by the Palaszczuk government.

"We have worked closely with the police commissioner to determine how many officers are needed in each region," he said.

"This is in direct contrast to an LNP announcement that short-changes police with scratchy details and dubious costings."

Southern Downs LNP candidate James Lister rejected the police minister's remarks.

"Labor has always been more interested in the rights of criminals than in protecting our community, so why would they be any different this time?" Mr Lister said.

"The LNP will deliver 535 extra police on the beat over three years in line with population growth to protect Queensland families, and we'll get tough on crime too.

"But more than this, we will properly support and equip our police with a $22 million boost for crime- fighting equipment such as body armour, body cameras and the latest technology in weaponry and crime fighting equipment."

Independent Rob Mackenzie said he supported increased numbers but was mindful of the cost.

Police resignations and ingrained social issues were at the forefront of the response from independent candidate Jay Nauss.

One Nation candidate Josh Coyne said existing police should be supported by harsher penalties for offenders. Greens candidate Antonia van Geuns said she thought money could be better spent on prevention, stopping social problems before they start.