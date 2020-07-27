Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Maria Diakomanolis received a nine-month intensive corrections order for a string of drug possession charges.
Maria Diakomanolis received a nine-month intensive corrections order for a string of drug possession charges.
Crime

Drugs in her knickers: Mum’s bid to avoid jail

Blake Antrobus
by and Blake Antrobus
27th Jul 2020 12:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A mother who attempted to hide her stash of illegal drugs by stuffing them down her underwear has been warned she may lose her children if she doesn't get her act together.

Despite pleas to see her kids and to speak to her lawyer, Maria Diakomanolis spent the weekend behind bars awaiting her sentence at Richlands Magistrates Court.

She pleaded guilty on Monday to two charges of possessing dangerous drugs, possessing drug utensils, possessing weapons and failing to appear.

The court heard the young mother was found by police in a Richlands car park at 1.15am on December 30.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Robert Fogarty said officers noticed Diakomanolis moved a small package of heroin to the rear of her underwear while they were searching her car.

Methylamphetamine, drug utensils and a makeshift axe were found in her car.

When she attended court on Friday, Diakomanolis cried as she was led away to the cells for failing to appear on the charges back in February.

Defence lawyer Andrew Bale told the court Diakomanolis had relapsed after months of engaging with drug rehabilitation programs.

He said his client had secured custody of her two children and secure housing.

Magistrate Stuart Shearer commended Diakomanolis for getting her act together but said she risked jail time if she continued her drug use.

"Addict or not, you have been given support to get you off it (illegal drugs)," Magistrate Shearer said.

"If it was me, I'd be putting my children first and considering the consequences to them for every stupid choice I make, before I make it."

Diakomanolis was convicted and received a nine-month intensive corrections order.

Originally published as Drugs in her knickers: Mum's bid to avoid jail

More Stories

Show More
court crime editors picks heroin underwear

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gigs sold out as live music scene bounces back

        premium_icon Gigs sold out as live music scene bounces back

        News Warwick musicians were put on mute in March but now they are ready to get back to entertaining you.

        NAMED: Everyone appearing in court today

        premium_icon NAMED: Everyone appearing in court today

        News A full list of who is listed to face charges in Warwick District Court, updated...

        Anxious schools on alert as southern cases soar

        premium_icon Anxious schools on alert as southern cases soar

        Education Queensland schools prepared for home learning if cases soar

        How you can watch elite schoolboy footy

        premium_icon How you can watch elite schoolboy footy

        Sport Aaron Payne Cup and Allan Langer Trophy matches will be livestreamed