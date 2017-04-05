Police find drugs hidden in man's underpants

A STANTHORPE man caught with more than 5g of pure methylamphetamine has been jailed.

Kristopher Thomas Coulson was pulled over by police outside Stanthorpe on December 11, 2015, the Supreme Court in Toowoomba heard.

While a search of the car failed to find any contraband, Coulson was found to have a plastic clip seal bag containing methylamphetamine in his underpants, Crown prosecutor Sarah Farnden told the court.

The crystals weighed 8.38g of which 5.754g was pure methylamphetamine, she said.

The then 22-year-old also had four tablets of anxiolytic drug Alprazolam, the court heard.

A search of his mobile phone had found four messages pertaining to potential supply of drugs, Ms Farnden said.

Coulson, 23, pleaded guilty to four counts of supplying a dangerous drug and one each of possessing a dangerous drug.

Justice John Byrne AO said methylamphetamine was a harmful drug and courts had to impose penalties that deterred people from dealing in it.

He sentenced Coulson to 18 months in jail but ordered he be released on parole on August 3 after having served five months.