Drumming up a fiery spectacle

HOT ROD: Jason Green (third from left) talks to friends about his award winning Hot Rod fire drum.

AN ESTIMATED 4000 people poured into the Killarney Recreation Grounds on Saturday night for the annual Killarney Bonfire Night.

People came from all over south-east Queensland and beyond to see the imagination, creativity and, in some cases, the sheer scale of the fire drums on display.

Fire drum co-ordinator Paul Fox said the event had 40 drums this year.

"It gets bigger every year," he said.

"More drums and more people, which is great for our town.

"It's a very big fundraiser for the community."

The fire drum competition handed out prizes across three categories - fire drums based on a 44 gallon drum, other and best new drum.

First-time builder, 13-year-old Tye Wickham took out best new drum and other category for his crowd-pleasing Minion drum.

His father, Bruce said Tye did most of the work on the drum himself.

"We've had a drum in every year since the event started but this year Tye decided to have a go himself," he said.

"It didn't take him long to decide on the Minion, which was made a lot easier because of the fact we had an old air tank lying around.

"He worked on it for a day in his school holidays. I gave a bit of guidance and showed him how to use the tools."

Mr Wickham said Tye was happy to have won.

"He was even happier at the end of the night when someone came up and offered to buy it off him," he said.

"So that meant the Minion went to Brisbane and we didn't have to take it home.

"Now he'll have to come up with something new for next year."

Long-time entrant Jason Green won the 44-gallon drum category with his Hot Rod.

"It's been to a few bonfire nights," he said.

"I did have plans to make something new this year but work and life got in the way.

"I made this one a few years ago over about 20 hours."

Mr Green said he took three drums this year.

"There was the hot rod, the Harley Davidson motor and Rusty the Tractor, which Fast Ed from Better Homes and Gardens did his cooking on, which was cool," he said.

"My kids love the night, and they all had a hand in suggesting ideas for drums that we could do. It's a great night for families, for the Killarney community and everyone who came along."

The judging was done by fabricator Trevor Schneider and sculptor Paul Stumkat - and winners both took home a share of the competition entry fees.