Drunk aged care worker smashed up hotel room

After a stranger tried to “make moves” on her partner, Alix Carrington-King had a drunken outburst back at their hotel room, causing $3k worth of damage.

After a stranger tried to “make moves” on her partner, Alix Carrington-King had a drunken outburst back at their hotel room, causing $3k worth of damage.

After downing a few too many margaritas at the casino for her 30th birthday, a Gympie mum became jealous of another woman who was "making moves" on her partner and took out her anger back at their hotel.

Alix Carrington-King, 30, pleaded guilty in Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday to wilfully damaging a television, side table, bed head and lamp at Freshwater Point Resort at Broadbeach Waters.

MORE COURT:

Solicitor Chris Anderson said Carrington-King had been drinking beers all day on January 6, 2021, before heading to the casino with her partner, where she continued to drink.

"The incident occurred in the casino where she says that another woman was trying to make moves on her partner," Mr Anderson told the court.

"My client started to respond to that; she had had a number of margaritas, she doesn't recall but they were told due to their behaviour to leave the casino."

Once the couple had returned to the hotel, Carrington-King started to damage various objects and items of furniture.

Activate your free Courier Mail subscription for big rewards

She broke a lamp, ripped the bed head from the wall, damaged the side table, damaged the outdoor dining table, dented the fridge, damaged the television, made a gouge in the dining room floor and caused a hole in the wall near the entry door.

Hotel management were advised of the disturbance that night but waited until the next morning to tell Carrington-King to leave.

Mr Anderson said his client was a mother to a four-year-old boy and had worked at her current aged care job for 10 years.

"My client was quite obviously embarrassed and ashamed of her behaviour," Mr Anderson said.

Mr Callaghan fined Carrington-King $800 and referred the $3433 in compensation to SPER.

No conviction was recorded.