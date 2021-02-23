Drunk dad causes three-car crash while on school pick-up

Mbuliswa Ncube caused a three car nose-to-tail crash on the way to pick up his daughter from school.

A 46-year-old Mango Hill man was heavily intoxicated and on his way to school pick-up when he caused a three-car crash on Anzac Ave at North Lakes, the Pine Rivers Magistrates Court heard on Monday.

Mbuliswa Ncube "had consumed an unknown amount of wine at home" and was more than four times the legal blood alcohol limit when he rear-ended another car, causing it to crash into the car in front of it, on February 22.

The Queensland Ambulance Service attended the scene to assist Ncube, who blew a blood alcohol concentration of .190 per cent.

The other drivers were not seriously injured in the crash.

Ncube told police he'd been drinking all night and well into the morning, estimating his last glass of wine was around 9am.

According to police prosecutor sergeant Graham Turner, Ncube had gotten behind the wheel to pick up his young daughter from school.

The court heard Ncube had several significant health problems that drove him to drink and the incident had caused him to seek treatment for alcohol addiction.

Magistrate Trevor Morgan fined Ncube $750 and disqualified him from driving for six months.

Originally published as Drunk dad causes three-car crash while driving to school pick-up