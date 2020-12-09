Drunk driver’s $30k crash after texting fail

Jeffrey Douglas Mckelvie leaves Noosa Magistrates Court after being disqualified from driving for a year. Picture: Laura Pettigrew

A boilermaker smashed into a bridge and destroyed his car when he tried to text and drive while more than three times the legal alcohol limit.

Jeffrey Douglas Mckelvie was driving along Gympie Kin Kin Rd on November 21 when he came unstuck.

Police prosecutor Alison Johnstone said the 37 year old blew a reading of 0.181 per cent after police smelt a strong odour of alcohol.

"Police observed a grey vehicle on the road in the middle of the bridge, it had extensive damage to the front end with one of the wheels completely removed," she said.

The court heard Mckelvie waited 45 minutes for police to arrive and made full admissions about the crash.

"He said as he came up to the bridge, he received a text on his mobile phone," Sergeant Johnstone said.

"He said he was looking down reading the message and the vehicle went to the side of the road and hit the railing on the side of the bridge causing damage to the vehicle and the railing."

Mckelvie pleaded guilty in Noosa Magistrates Court on Tuesday to driving under the influence of liquor.

Magistrate Matthew McLaughlin said the Boreen Point resident was lucky he wasn't charged with other offences including driving without due care and attention.

Solicitor Temeka Sue-Tin said Mckelvie suffered a $30,000 loss when he crashed his car.

"He is ashamed and feels deep guilt for his conduct," she said.

"He is grateful no one was injured."

Mckelvie was last sentenced for drink driving in 2003 and had only lost one demerit point since 2015.

Mr McLaughlin sad the punishment had to reflect the very high reading.

Mckelvie was fined $1000 and disqualified from driving for one year.

Convictions were recorded.