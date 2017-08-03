Drunk man abuses neighbour

PROBATION: A 51-year-old drank 750mL of Jack Daniels before verbally abusing his neighbour.

DARREN Crabtree faced Warwick Magistrates Court yesterday on a charge of public nuisance.

The court heard the Pratten man verbally abused and threatened his neighbour in January this year.

Defence lawyer Bonnie O'Brien said the 51-year-old was going through a "period of incredible financial stress” at the time of the offence.

Ms O'Brien said Crabtree was living in his car on a block of land and on the day of the incident the builder of his new residence "walked out”.

Crabtree then bought two bottles of Jack Daniels and drank 750ml of the alcohol before verbally abusing the woman.

Warwick Police prosecutor Ken Wiggan said other neighbours in the vicinity were affected and Crabtree had "drunk himself silly”.

Ms O'Brien said Crabtree was "extremely ashamed of his behaviour” and had not drunk alcohol for six months.

Magistrate Bevan Manthey ordered Crabtree to serve 18 months' probation.