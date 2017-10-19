Drunk man 'bashes on front door' in Warwick

ARRESTED: A Warwick man was charged with trespass last night.

WARWICK police were called to an address on Percy St last night where a man was reportedly bashing on a front door and yelling incoherent abuse.

Acting sergeant Fraser McLauchlan said the man appeared to be intoxicated.

The occupants of the property called police, who attended the scene about 10.30pm.

Sgt McLauchlan said a 36-year-old man was arrested and transported to Warwick watch house.

He was charged with one count of trespass and later released by police.

The Warwick man is scheduled to appear at Warwick Magistrates Court on November 8.