A reportedly drunk tourist has been hospitalised after plunging off a balcony while trying to sneak into a popular nightclub after being denied entry.
Offbeat

Drunk man falls off balcony trying to sneak into nightclub

by Grace Mason
17th Apr 2021 8:59 AM
A DRUNK tourist has been taken to Cairns Hospital with minor injuries after falling off a balcony while trying to sneak into Gilligan's Nightclub.

Emergency services were called to the Grafton St venue shortly after 6.30pm on Friday night following reports the 32-year-old Townsville man had fallen off the two storey balcony.

 

A man fell from a two storey balcony at Gilligan's trying to sneak in. Picture: Marc McCormack
A man fell from a two storey balcony at Gilligan's trying to sneak in. Picture: Marc McCormack


A police spokesman said the man was intoxicated and had been refused entry to the popular bar so had attempted to access the venue by scaling a nearby balcony.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said he was transported by ambulance in a stable condition to Cairns Hospital.

Originally published as Drunk man falls off balcony trying to sneak into Cairns nightclub

