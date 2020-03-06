Menu
COURT: Peter-Con Donald Dodd faced Roma Magistrates Court on two charges.
Drunk man nearly hit by car, exposes buttocks to police

lucy rutherford
, lucy.rutherford@westernstarnews.com
6th Mar 2020 5:30 AM
THE bare buttocks of a drunk man was not the sight Roma police wanted to see when they got a call from a concerned driver.

Peter-Con Donald Dodd faced two charges including being drunk in a public place and failure to properly dispose of a needle and syringe when he appeared in Roma Magistrates Court.

Police prosecutor sergeant Heather Whiting told the court on February 21 at 1.40am, police got a call from a member of the public stating they had nearly run over someone stumbling in the street.

By the time police arrived to the corner of Northern Rd and May St, Dodd had moved to the gutter, with his pants down and buttocks exposed.

The court heard he appeared heavily intoxicated, stating to police that he had been drinking all night.

Dodd was transported to the Roma Watch House, where an uncapped needled was also found to be in his possession.

He pleaded guilty to both charges.

"He's lucky he wasn't run over considering how blind drunk he was," Magistrate Saggers said.

"You hear stories about people being so drunk they lie in the middle of the road and just get backed over because a car can't see them.

"I remember you appearing when you got so drunk, you went to the wrong house. Your drinking is becoming a serious issue.

"Try to do something about that."

Dodd was fined $500, with a conviction recorded.

